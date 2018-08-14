Dr. Mahboobur Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahboobur Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahboobur Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Mahboobur Rahman MD & Gopa Rahman MD243 North Rd Ste 201N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-0370
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always caring. Always looking out for my overall health an well being.
About Dr. Mahboobur Rahman, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1356372551
Education & Certifications
- ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.