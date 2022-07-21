Dr. Mahdi Ali, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahdi Ali, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mahdi Ali, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sun City West, AZ.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Sundome Crossing Dental Care19221 N R H Johnson Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 473-6620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Got me in at my scheduled time, friendly staff, knowledgable professionals. Explained all my issues clearly and honestly. Dr. Ali is a likeable chap, would recommend this dental office without hesitation.
About Dr. Mahdi Ali, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1881728970
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.