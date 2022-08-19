See All Oncologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO

Oncology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO

Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Taha works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Delray Beach
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste B4, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 808-0098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chemotherapy
Crohn's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Chemotherapy
Crohn's Disease
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    As a 86 year old I have had many doctors in my life time but I would have to put Dr Taha at the top of the list. Words such as caring, kindness and considerate would only scratch the surface in describing Dr Taha. I have been a patient of his for 21 months and I always leave his office with a feeling that I am a member of his family. He always gives me the positive feeling that everything will turn out well. I would wish that everyone was fortunate to be cared for by someone like Dr Taha.
    Martin Grossman — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346488061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahdi Taha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taha works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Taha’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

