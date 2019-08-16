Dr. Yazdany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD
Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Yazdany works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yazdany's Office Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Torrance Memorial Specialty Center2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 215, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 379-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yazdany?
Dr. Yazdany is one of the best doctor's my husband has. His bedside manner is excellent!
About Dr. Mahdi Yazdany, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316109911
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdany accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdany works at
Dr. Yazdany has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yazdany has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.