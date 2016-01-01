Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheen Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maheen Malik, MD
Dr. Maheen Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
1
Psychcare Consultants Research5000 Cedar Plaza Pkwy Ste 350, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-4333
2
PsychCare Consultants763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maheen Malik, MD
- Neurology
- English, Thai
- 1205834033
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Thai.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.