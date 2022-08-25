Overview of Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD

Dr. Maheep Birdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Clear Lake and Adventist Health Delano.



Dr. Birdi works at Virdi Professionals Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.