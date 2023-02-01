Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD
Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University At Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Sohal works at
Dr. Sohal's Office Locations
Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group255 Union Blvd Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 238-1366Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohal?
I was reluctant to have revision sinus surgery. I suffered for several years post original surgery with fatigue , allergies, asthma, headaches. I had a scan done and both of my frontal sinuses were blocked along with other issues. In November 2022 Dr Sohal spent the time needed in a delicate surgery (approximately 2 1/2 hours ) to repair the problems. I fell so fortunate to find such a wonderful surgeon. I feel and can breathe much better. My stamina changed overnight. Allergies are at a minimum. His knowledge, compassion, confidence and passion for what he does , defines his character. Thank you Dr Sohal!
About Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1871939553
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona - Rhinology, Sinus & Skull Base Surgery
- Otolaryngology - Head & Neck General Surgery, University of Connecticut Health Center
- University At Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
