See All Otolaryngologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD

Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University At Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Sohal works at The Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sohal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group
    255 Union Blvd Ste 220, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-1366
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Tonsillectomy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Tonsillectomy
Rhinoseptoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parotidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sohal?

    Feb 01, 2023
    I was reluctant to have revision sinus surgery. I suffered for several years post original surgery with fatigue , allergies, asthma, headaches. I had a scan done and both of my frontal sinuses were blocked along with other issues. In November 2022 Dr Sohal spent the time needed in a delicate surgery (approximately 2 1/2 hours ) to repair the problems. I fell so fortunate to find such a wonderful surgeon. I feel and can breathe much better. My stamina changed overnight. Allergies are at a minimum. His knowledge, compassion, confidence and passion for what he does , defines his character. Thank you Dr Sohal!
    DanO. — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sohal to family and friends

    Dr. Sohal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sohal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD.

    About Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871939553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona - Rhinology, Sinus & Skull Base Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Otolaryngology - Head & Neck General Surgery, University of Connecticut Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo SUNY School Of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sohal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sohal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sohal works at The Colorado Ear, Nose & Throat Group in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sohal’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maheep Sohal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.