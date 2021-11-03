See All Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Mahender Gaba, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahender Gaba, MD

Dr. Mahender Gaba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Gaba works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 304, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Nov 03, 2021
    Introduction as I am new to the area. He was attentive, understood the likely cause of my heart issue, did a regional exam, honored my questions with respect. My situation is unusual and complex and he was able to set aside quickly the things that did not fit with the symptoms, and make therapy adjustments. Excellent visit and I a nurse, retired, but appreciate his abilities.
    nancy petersen — Nov 03, 2021
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital
    • St. Joseph Medical Center

