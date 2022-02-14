Dr. Mahender Surakanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surakanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahender Surakanti, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahender Surakanti, MD
Dr. Mahender Surakanti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Surakanti works at
Dr. Surakanti's Office Locations
Psychiatric Services P C.7806 W Jefferson Blvd Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 459-0087Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Surakanti has been very good to work with. He listens and is helpful with suggestions and medication advice. He has shown to be thoughtful of my observations of my wife. Very humble and not condescending !
About Dr. Mahender Surakanti, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417940909
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surakanti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surakanti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surakanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surakanti has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surakanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Surakanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surakanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surakanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surakanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.