Dr. Mahendra Dadhania, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahendra Dadhania, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dadhania works at Allergy and Asthma Consultants of NJ-PA in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Nj-pa PC
    801 Route 73 N Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Animal Allergies
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Pollen Allergy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Food Allergy
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Sinusitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Penicillin Allergy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mahendra Dadhania, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1356334353
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • Brookdale Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Ssg Hospital and Med College
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
