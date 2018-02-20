Overview

Dr. Mahendra Dadhania, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dadhania works at Allergy and Asthma Consultants of NJ-PA in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.