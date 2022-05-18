Overview of Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD

Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gunapooti works at Interventional Pain Management Services in Florissant, MO with other offices in Maryville, IL, Saint Louis, MO and Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.