Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD
Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gunapooti works at
Dr. Gunapooti's Office Locations
Interventional Pain Management261 DUNN RD, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (618) 288-8905
ILLINOIS Location2102 Vadalabene Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-8905
North Office247 Dunn Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 830-2600
South Office7345 Watson Rd # LL2, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 633-8636
Interventional Pain Management2421 Corporate Ctr Ste 105, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Elderplan
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gunapooti is a great doctor. 3rd visit for me. He just doesn't hand out pain pills unless you need them. SO IF THAT WHAT YOU WANT MOVE DOWN THE ROAD. had injection today was better than thought. Mine and his goal is to get off pain pills. All his staff are very nice to everyone.
About Dr. Mahendra Gunapooti, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114034931
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- New York Medical College
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunapooti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunapooti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunapooti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunapooti works at
Dr. Gunapooti has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunapooti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gunapooti speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunapooti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunapooti.
