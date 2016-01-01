Overview

Dr. Mahendra Mandawat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Mandawat works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.