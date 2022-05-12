See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.

Dr. Matta works at Colon & Rectal Disease Center in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Disease Center
    10496 Montgomery Rd Ste 204, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 793-9835
  2. 2
    447 Nilles Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 829-7611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 12, 2022
    I've known Dr. Matta for more than 20 years. Originally I went to him for pervasive long term effects from a case of giardia I contracted in the Adirondacks. After endoscopy which he told me showed damage to the sigmoid area but no signs left of the parasite, he got me on the correct medication which ultimately relieved me of the symptoms and eventually allowed me to return to a normal diet (some food were triggers for severe cramping and muscle spasms). Following that, he set up routine 3 or 5 year colonoscopies, removing benign polyps twice; has conducted three infrared coagulation treatments for internal hemorrhoids over the last 15 years--all successful at relieving that discomfort. Potential patients need to know that he is a quiet, introspective doctor who takes his job quite seriously. I have learned to trust him implicitly. He is one of my favorite doctors.
    John — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1518936814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahendra Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matta has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

