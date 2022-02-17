Overview

Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, India - M.D. and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Sanapati works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Vincennes, IN, Huntingburg, IN, Cordova, TN and Hopkinsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.