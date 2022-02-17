Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, India - M.D. and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Sanapati works at
Locations
Jsd Pharmacy1101 Professional Blvd Ste 100, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-7246
Good Samaritan Hospital Satellite Lab545 Willow St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (812) 477-7246
Advanced Pain Care Clinic5320 Weston Rd Ste B, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 477-7246
Advanced Pain Care Clinic1013 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542 Directions (812) 437-7246
Pain Management Centers of America Psc8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 249-5905
Helen Cayce NP112 Keeton Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Directions (812) 477-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Encore Health Network
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanapati is great, professional and competent
About Dr. Mahendra Sanapati, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1154325959
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, Ny, Usa
- Anesthesiology - New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, NY, USA
- Andhra Medical College, India - M.D.
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
