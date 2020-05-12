Overview

Dr. Maher Abdallah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Med U.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.