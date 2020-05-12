Dr. Maher Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Abdallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Abdallah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Upstate Med U.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1199 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 1199, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 346-4334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to this place, I have recently been blessed with a healthy baby boy. I will always be grateful to Dr. Abdallah and his staff. What I thought could not be possible happened. I’m not the first to say as he was highly recommended by people I knew who also had trouble conceiving naturally. I came in to the first consultation feeling scared and ready to be judged, but his office was very welcoming and open-minded. He is more on the expensive side for IVF, but with his expertise it was well worth it to ensure a pregnancy that I had long dreamed for. His office is always there to answer questions and his nurses like Ashley are very quick to respond to emails. And yes, the wait can be long at times, anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes, but he does have a lot of patients. So make sure you don’t schedule anything else until 2 hours after your appointment. The wait isn’t so bad though because they have coffee, tea, juice, water, snacks, magazines and Netflix for guests in the waiting area. Some
About Dr. Maher Abdallah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Upstate Med U
- Manhattan College
