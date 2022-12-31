Overview of Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD

Dr. Maher Abu-Hamdan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abu-Hamdan works at Otorhinolaryngology Associates in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.