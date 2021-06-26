Dr. Maher Almoudarres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almoudarres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Almoudarres, MD
Dr. Maher Almoudarres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Bay Ridge Endoscopy Services Pllc237 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-5886
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I can't thank Dr. Almoudarres enough. I have severe anxiety about medical procedures and the idea of doing a colonoscopy was a nightmare for me...I have been delaying it for years and not happy that I did that but my fear was overwhelming. I explained this to Dr. Maher in our consultation meeting and he was more than supportive and understanding. His pleasant personality, manners, and professionalism make any patient more relaxed. On the day of the procedure, all his staff, and nurses were so nice and helpful. I can't believe I am over with it. My experience with Dr. Almoudaress is fully satisfactory and rewarding and I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Maher Almoudarres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Almoudarres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almoudarres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almoudarres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almoudarres has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almoudarres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almoudarres speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Almoudarres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almoudarres.
