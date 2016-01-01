Overview

Dr. Maher Awar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Awar works at Young Hearts Of Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.