Dr. Maher Awar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Awar, MD
Overview
Dr. Maher Awar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Awar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Young Hearts of Yuma2051 W 25th St Ste A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 317-1119
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awar?
About Dr. Maher Awar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1124052154
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awar works at
Dr. Awar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Awar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.