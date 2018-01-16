Dr. Maher Bahu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Bahu, MD
Overview of Dr. Maher Bahu, MD
Dr. Maher Bahu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County44038 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-2977
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County7650 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
Orthopaedic Specialists of Oakland County6060 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Doctor Bahu had fixed my bicep after another doctor did a bad job ( and thats a under statement) He also fixed my daughters shoulder .Thank god there are great doctors out there that can fix us back up and bring quality back into our life's ,This is one of them great doctors .There are a lot of bad doctors out there too ,so be careful and do your research on any doctor that is going to work on you. Thank you doctor Bahu
About Dr. Maher Bahu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992970313
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- McLaren-Flint
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
