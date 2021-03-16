See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Maher Fanous, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maher Fanous, MD

Dr. Maher Fanous, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Fla College Med

Dr. Fanous works at North Florida Eye Center PA in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Chiefland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fanous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Florida Eye Center PA
    6831 NW 11th Pl Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-7337
  2. 2
    North Florida Eye Center PA
    410 N Main St Ste 6, Chiefland, FL 32626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 493-2634
  3. 3
    Laser and Outpatient Surgery Ctr
    6925 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-7811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Eye Infections

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 16, 2021
    I found Doctor Fanous to be attentive and compassionate his staff is well informed. His office was clean as well as the bathrooms. I would recommend Doctor Fanous for young and elderly persons. It is always a pleasure to see him.
    Clara and Jessica Loveday — Mar 16, 2021
    About Dr. Maher Fanous, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912175480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Fla College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Fla College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Johns Hopkins University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maher Fanous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanous has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

