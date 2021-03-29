See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Ibrahim works at Interventional Pain Management Associates in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations

    Interventional Pain Management Associates
    1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 302, Hamilton, NJ 08690

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 29, 2021
    I had a very serious back injury and needed to find a place that could handle my pain without meds. I was in so much pain every day that I didn’t have much of a life – I couldn’t ride my motorcycle, wasn’t able to drive, I couldn’t sleep, could barely move. I started coming here years ago and slowly just started getting better. Dr. Ibrahim was willing to try all different things; some meds, physical therapy, different injections. He is wonderful and helped me get better and better. Today I’m in my 60’s and I have a better life than in my 50’s and 40’s. I’m hiking again, playing sports a little again, ride my motorcycle, things I never thought I would be able to do. I really felt that had my best interest at heart. Dr. Ibrahim, without a doubt, helped me get my life back. I don’t know what else to say other than Thank You.
    Mitch. M — Mar 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Bulgarian and Spanish
    • 1053301309
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibrahim works at Interventional Pain Management Associates in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ibrahim’s profile.

    Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

