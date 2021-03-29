Overview of Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Maher Ibrahim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Interventional Pain Management Associates in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.