Dr. Maher Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at California Sports & Spine Center in Northridge, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.