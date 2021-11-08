Dr. Maher Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Mansour, MD
Overview of Dr. Maher Mansour, MD
Dr. Maher Mansour, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour's Office Locations
Summit Center for Behavioral Sciences LLC3200 W Market St Ste 205, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-1800
Northeastern Ohio Medical Specialists Inc.470 White Pond Dr Ste 100, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maher Mansour, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansour speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.