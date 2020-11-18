Dr. Maher Nahlawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahlawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Nahlawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maher Nahlawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Nahlawi works at
Locations
Lake Heart Specialists731 S Il Route 21 Ste 110, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-8440
Drs. Jajeh Koch Sc1870 W Winchester Rd Ste 241, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 549-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing the doctor for a couple years now. He is thorough in his examination and explanations of testing and treatment. He came highly recommended by my family physician. I know several other people who have him as their cardiologist and have similar respect for him.
About Dr. Maher Nahlawi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
