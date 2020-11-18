Overview

Dr. Maher Nahlawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital



Dr. Nahlawi works at Lake Heart Specialists in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.