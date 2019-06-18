Overview

Dr. Maher Nashed, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Nashed works at Nashed & Nashed Mds PA in Elkton, MD with other offices in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.