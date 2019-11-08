Overview

Dr. Maher Rabah, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rabah works at Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center in Berkley, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.