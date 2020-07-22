See All Gastroenterologists in Norwalk, OH
Dr. Maher Salam, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maher Salam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fisher-Titus Medical Center and The Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Salam works at Bay Area Gastroenterology in Norwalk, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Digestive Care Inc.
    282 Benedict Ave Ste D, Norwalk, OH 44857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 663-8061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fisher-Titus Medical Center
  • The Bellevue Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Absolutely one of the nicest doctors I have ever met! His bedside manor is fantastic. I wish I went to him sooner!
    — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maher Salam, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1114002680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
    Internship
    • Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maher Salam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salam works at Bay Area Gastroenterology in Norwalk, OH. View the full address on Dr. Salam’s profile.

    Dr. Salam has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

