Overview

Dr. Maher Salam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fisher-Titus Medical Center and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Salam works at Bay Area Gastroenterology in Norwalk, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.