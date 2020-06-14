Overview of Dr. Maher Saloum, MD

Dr. Maher Saloum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Saloum works at WellMed at Brooks City Base in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.