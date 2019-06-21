Dr. Maher Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maher Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maher Youssef, MD
Dr. Maher Youssef, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manalapan, NJ.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef's Office Locations
-
1
Maher Youssef MD215 Gordons Corner Rd Ste 1F, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 446-6240
-
2
Primary Care of Centrastate At Manalapan831 Tennent Rd Ste 1E, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 851-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youssef?
Great doctor very knowledgeable and excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Maher Youssef, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1982670063
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.