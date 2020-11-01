See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD

Nuclear Medicine
2.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD

Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

9711 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

  1. 1
    9711 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 559-9884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2020
    Accommodating, experienced, sane advice
    — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1649305475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhuta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

