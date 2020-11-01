Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD
Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuta's Office Locations
- 1 9711 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (310) 559-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Accommodating, experienced, sane advice
About Dr. Mahesh Bhuta, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1649305475
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhuta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhuta speaks Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuta.
