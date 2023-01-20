Overview

Dr. Mahesh Mokhashi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pune / B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Mokhashi works at Arizona Digestive Health in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Nausea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.