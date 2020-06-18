Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parameswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD
Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson Med School Piscataway/new Brunswick/camden Nj and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Parameswaran's Office Locations
Leesburg19490 Sandridge Way Ste 230, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-5885Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Para is a excellent ENT. His practice has not only helped me but also my daughter. We would recommend them 100% of the time.
About Dr. Mahesh Parameswaran, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson Med School Piscataway/new Brunswick/camden Nj
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parameswaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parameswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parameswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parameswaran has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parameswaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parameswaran speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Parameswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parameswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parameswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parameswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.