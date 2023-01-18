Overview of Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD

Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Patel works at Mahesh R Patel MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Balanitis and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.