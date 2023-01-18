Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD
Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Mahesh Patel Mdpa403 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 224-9025
Adventhealth Lab7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 224-9025
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For 3 days I’m receiving appointments notice for today 17, I live in Polk City Fl 55 miles from your office, 2 phone calls remember the appointment and any email or call tell me that the Dr. Was out for the day. Run total 110 miles loss. And no massages tell me not come.
About Dr. Mahesh Patel, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235133208
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
