Dr. Mahesh Seetharam, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mahesh Seetharam, MD

Dr. Mahesh Seetharam, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Hospital

Dr. Seetharam works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seetharam's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Sarcoma
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Sarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2022
    He certainly spends time with you and answers your concerns. The only thing I have not liked were the times I had to see his assistant and not him. Today was a 20 to 25 minute visit, thus the latest for his getting to me at my appointment time. He probably spent time with you! :)
    Coburn — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mahesh Seetharam, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1487781175
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

