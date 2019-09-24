Overview

Dr. Mahesh Vadali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Vadali works at Southwest Medical Consultants in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.