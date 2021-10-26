Overview

Dr. Mahesh Varindani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Blawnox, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Varindani works at M. Varindani PC in Blawnox, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.