Dr. Mahesh Varindani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahesh Varindani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Blawnox, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Varindani works at
Locations
-
1
M. Varindani PC307 Freeport Rd, Blawnox, PA 15238 Directions (412) 828-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an endoscopy done. Dr. was extremely nice and very informative of procedure both before and after. Took time to talk with my daughter after. My regular doctor retired and I was referred to dr. Varindani. Very happy with him.
About Dr. Mahesh Varindani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952309247
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varindani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varindani has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varindani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Varindani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varindani.
