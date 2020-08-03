See All Pediatricians in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Vyas works at Orange County Orthopaedic Group in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Revive Pain Management
    8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 974-0100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Fabulous doctor! Family has seen Dr. Vyas for over ten years.
    Mouri — Aug 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD
    About Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942279633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maheshkumar Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas works at Orange County Orthopaedic Group in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vyas’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

