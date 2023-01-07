See All Cardiologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Maheshkumar Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maheshkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Patel works at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
    710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 (706) 571-1648
    Columbus Cardiology Associates PC
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste 1003, Columbus, GA 31904 (706) 323-5552
    St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 (706) 596-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr Patel has kept me alive for 20 years! I have had 5 heart attacks and 10 stents. Dr Patel got out of bed at 4 am to save me on the last one. All my family love Dr Mahesh!
    James Wetzel — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Maheshkumar Patel, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972581015
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

