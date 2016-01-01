Dr. Vic Rampertaap, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampertaap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vic Rampertaap, DDS
Overview
Dr. Vic Rampertaap, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocala, FL.

Locations
1
Christie Dental Ocala Southwest8438 SW 103rd Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 607-6291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
2
Christie Dental at Paddock Park3101 SW 34th Ave Ste 600, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 607-6290
3
Christie Dental Belleview5927 SE Babb Rd, Belleview, FL 34420 Directions (352) 607-6291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vic Rampertaap, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1235290602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rampertaap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rampertaap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rampertaap using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rampertaap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rampertaap speaks Creole and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampertaap. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampertaap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampertaap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampertaap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.