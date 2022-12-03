Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maheswar Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maheswar Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been Dr. Rao’s patient for many years. Although I don’t see him but every 5 years when it’s time for my colonoscopy, he is always pleasant and he remembers his patients. He has the best bedside manner and is thorough in explaining your results. He is the best!
About Dr. Maheswar Rao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack
