Overview

Dr. Maheswar Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.