Overview of Dr. Mahin Amirgholami, MD

Dr. Mahin Amirgholami, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Ahwaz University Medical Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Amirgholami works at West Hills OBGYN in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.