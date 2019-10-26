Dr. Mahin Amirgholami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirgholami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahin Amirgholami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahin Amirgholami, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Ahwaz University Medical Sciences and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Mahin Amirgholami23101 Sherman Pl Ste 401, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
We are very fortunate to found Dr Mahin as she is really experienced and totally understand our situation. Highly recommended.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- Ahwaz University Medical Sciences
Dr. Amirgholami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirgholami has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amirgholami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amirgholami speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirgholami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirgholami.
