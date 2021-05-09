Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deonarine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD
Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med.
Dr. Deonarine works at
Dr. Deonarine's Office Locations
-
1
Mahindranauth Deonarine MD PC9470 Annapolis Rd Ste 308, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 625-2801
-
2
Dc Family Resource Inc.903 Brightseat Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20785 Directions (301) 333-2980
-
3
Marcos S Faltamo Crna PC1300 Mercantile Ln, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Directions (301) 583-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deonarine?
My favorite doctor
About Dr. Mahindranauth Deonarine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841253127
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- U Sri Lanka-Colombo Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deonarine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deonarine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deonarine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deonarine works at
Dr. Deonarine has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deonarine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deonarine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deonarine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deonarine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deonarine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.