Dr. Mahino Talib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahino Talib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahino Talib, MD
Dr. Mahino Talib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Talib works at
Dr. Talib's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talib?
Dr. Talib is wonderful - highly competent and compassionate. I have been seeing her for 5 years now and feel so lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Mahino Talib, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1558701441
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talib works at
Dr. Talib has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Talib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.