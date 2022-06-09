Dr. Mahir Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahir Elder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahir Elder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dr. Elder works at
Locations
Midwest Health Center P.c.5050 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 581-2600
Heart & Vascular Institute15565 Northland Dr E, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (313) 222-0330
Heart & Vascular Institute4160 John R St Ste 510, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 993-7777
Heart & Vascular Institute22720 Michigan Ave Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 914-5591
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing office, amazing staff. Dr.Elder actually talks to you like a normal person...HE listened to all of my concerns and answered all of my questions. He saved my leg from amputation! THNAK YOU DOC!
About Dr. Mahir Elder, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1962427260
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- Wayne St. U
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elder speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.