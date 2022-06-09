Overview

Dr. Mahir Elder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Elder works at Midwest Health Center P.c. in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.