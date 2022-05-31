Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahir Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahir Shah, MD
Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences.
Integrity Behavioral Health951 Market St Ste 205, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 372-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integrity Behavioral Health342 Patricia Ln Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 372-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have had only negative experiences with psychiatrists in the past. I always feel like they are approaching me with a judgmental, almost call center style approach, and not really listening. I have always felt smarter than my psychiatrist, and probably am, honestly. This is not the case with Dr. Shah. He is always genuinely concerned with my well being, and What is going on with my life in a way a friend would. I’m not sure where I would be without him. He is also intelligent, inside and outside of text book intellect. My hat is off to the most human, most caring, and most professional psychiatrist in the area.
About Dr. Mahir Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083709182
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Medical Clinics|Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.