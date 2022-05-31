Overview of Dr. Mahir Shah, MD

Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Shah works at INTEGRITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.