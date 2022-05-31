See All Psychiatrists in Fort Mill, SC
Dr. Mahir Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mahir Shah, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Fort Mill, SC
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mahir Shah, MD

Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Shah works at INTEGRITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD
Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD
4.6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD
Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
Dr. Alan Arauz, MD
3.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Behavioral Health
    951 Market St Ste 205, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 372-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Integrity Behavioral Health
    342 Patricia Ln Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 372-8585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    May 31, 2022
    I have had only negative experiences with psychiatrists in the past. I always feel like they are approaching me with a judgmental, almost call center style approach, and not really listening. I have always felt smarter than my psychiatrist, and probably am, honestly. This is not the case with Dr. Shah. He is always genuinely concerned with my well being, and What is going on with my life in a way a friend would. I’m not sure where I would be without him. He is also intelligent, inside and outside of text book intellect. My hat is off to the most human, most caring, and most professional psychiatrist in the area.
    Kyle Brock — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahir Shah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mahir Shah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mahir Shah, MD.

    About Dr. Mahir Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083709182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Medical Clinics|Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at INTEGRITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH in Fort Mill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mahir Shah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.