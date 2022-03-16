Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD
Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center
Advanced Plastic Surgery2500 Marcus Ave Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions
Advanced Plastic Surgery444 Lakeville Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tanovic, her PA Andrea, and staff are all amazing!! I went to her to treat my acne scars which I have been dealing with for years. I have tried many treatments which never worked. With just 1 treatment of the vivace micro needling that she offers, it made such an improvement and my skin is so much smoother. I was only red for 1 day after and super happy with the results. 10/10 highly recommend going to her!!
About Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Bosnian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1942389317
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tanovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanovic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanovic has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tanovic speaks Bosnian and Serbo-Croatian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.