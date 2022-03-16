See All Plastic Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD

Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center

Dr. Tanovic works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 103, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    444 Lakeville Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-1330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr. Tanovic, her PA Andrea, and staff are all amazing!! I went to her to treat my acne scars which I have been dealing with for years. I have tried many treatments which never worked. With just 1 treatment of the vivace micro needling that she offers, it made such an improvement and my skin is so much smoother. I was only red for 1 day after and super happy with the results. 10/10 highly recommend going to her!!
    — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian and Serbo-Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942389317
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahira Tanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanovic works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tanovic’s profile.

    Dr. Tanovic has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

