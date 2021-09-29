Dr. Mahmood Abedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Abedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Abedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Abedi works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very bright. An excellent listener. Dr. Abedi sees the big picture for a plan for your health care.
About Dr. Mahmood Abedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1649255233
Education & Certifications
- Colum P&S-Presbyn Mc|Wellesley Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Wellesley Hosp
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abedi works at
Dr. Abedi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abedi speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedi.
