Overview

Dr. Mahmood Abedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Abedi works at Gastro Health - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.