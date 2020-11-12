See All Interventional Cardiologists in Woodbridge, NJ
Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD

Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Alam works at Jersey Heart Center in Woodbridge, NJ with other offices in Hopelawn, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey Heart Center
    616 Amboy Ave Ste 2, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-9873
  2. 2
    Mary Madhuri Nath
    146 New Brunswick Ave, Hopelawn, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-7226
  3. 3
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 630-7031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • English, Hindi and Panjabi
  • 1679593875
Education & Certifications

  • SUNY Downstate
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

