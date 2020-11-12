Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD
Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
Jersey Heart Center616 Amboy Ave Ste 2, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Directions (732) 630-9873
Mary Madhuri Nath146 New Brunswick Ave, Hopelawn, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 630-7226
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 630-7031
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For the last ten years, Dr.Alam has been providing me with excellent care. He had a great bedside manner and has been great at managing my heart conditions with prescribing the right mix of medications and testing
About Dr. Mahmood Alam, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1679593875
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
