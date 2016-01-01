Dr. Mahmood Alikhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alikhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Alikhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Alikhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Center Of Maryland17 Fontana Ln Ste 101-103, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 687-0000
-
2
Saint Joseph Medical Center CAR7505 Osler Dr Ste 103A, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alikhan?
About Dr. Mahmood Alikhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1114994399
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Hospital Of Vermont
- Johns Hopkins University
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
- D.J Science College,Karachi,Pakistan.
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alikhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, First Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alikhan speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.