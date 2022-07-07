Overview

Dr. Mahmood Alnahass, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chesterton, IN. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center|St Francis Hospital of Evanston



Dr. Alnahass works at Advanced Neurology LLC in Chesterton, IN with other offices in Portage, IN, Valparaiso, IN and Hobart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.